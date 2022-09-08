

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Restaurant Group Plc (RTN.L), a British chain of restaurants and pubs, on Thursday posted a loss for the first-half that significantly decreased from last year amidst a surge in revenues.



For the 26-weeks to July 3, the London-headquartered company posted a pre-tax loss of 28.5 million pounds, compared with 57.6 million pounds loss a year ago.



Net loss was at 26.1 million pounds or 3.4 pence per share, compared with 55 million pounds or 7.8 pence per share loss of previous year first-half.



Operating loss stood at 12.2 million pounds, versus 34.9 million pounds loss of last year period.



EBITDA totaled at 70.8 million pounds as against previous year's 21.1 million pounds, on year-over-year basis.



Revenues surged to 423.4 million pounds from 216.8 million pounds registered during the corresponding period of 2021.







