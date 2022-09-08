The Resilience Institute releases the Global Resilience Report 2022, which has clear recommendations for organizations aiming to drive performance.

Auckland, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - The Resilience Institute, a platform that has helped thousands of global companies balance performance with care, has released the Global Resilience Report 2022. This report analyzed 23,990 people from all over the globe, and the study was conducted over three years, from late 2018 to late 2021.

"Effective business requires effective performance, which is only sustainable if organizations care for their employees and help them meet the challenges posed," says the spokesperson for The Resilience Institute. "Over the past decade, we have analyzed the data collected from over 70,000 Resilience Diagnostic Assessments (RDA) on all continents and in seven languages. Participants complete the RDA as part of our assessment and training in the skills to bounce, grow, connect, and flow."

According to Resilience, the analyses allow them to examine the collated data without compromising confidentiality.

Resilience is into the fifth round of psychometrics. They take great care to ensure the questions are precise, reliable, and have valid measures. The assessment considers physical, emotional, cognitive, and values-based human factors.

The first Resilience Diagnostic Assessment Data shows that an average person lists 1.73 strengths to every risk. The survey reveals that women scored slightly better than men at 1.67 to 1.82.

According to the spokesperson, from their sample of 4,456 people who completed both pre- and post-assessments, there is clear evidence that investing in resilience delivers consistent positive improvements in mental health, wellbeing, and resilience.

"There is no doubt that resilience scores change positively through life," the spokesperson added. "We believe this is the expected learning that occurs over time. Life moves away from suffering and towards joy. Over time we learn to do things that help - regulate impulses, sleep consistently, exercise, relax, build positive emotions, and manage unhelpful thinking."

The Global Resilience Report also considers the impact of COVID-19 on resilience.

The survey establishes a downward drift in resilience from late 2018 to a low in the first quarter of 2020 when COVID exploded on the scene. After this period, it increased steadily until the last quarter of 2021.

The survey suggests that adversity at scale can likely activate bounce and growth.

People faced numerous challenges through COVID-19. However, they could exhibit consistent improvements in strengths through leadership empathy and by participating in resilience training initiatives.

"We can conclude that even when we face significant adversity and disruption, we can expect growth. Investing in human strengths leads to meaningful growth in all 30 strength factors," the spokesperson concluded.

For more information, visit. https://resiliencei.com/

Contact

Bradley Hook

email media@resiliencei.com



Resilience Institute Global SA

Avenue Général-Guisan 35A

1009 Pully

Switzerland

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136356