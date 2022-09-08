

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hearing Lab Technology has recalled about 31,150 children's earmuffs due to risk of burn and injury from rupturing of alkaline batteries.



The company has recalled Children's HearMuffs sound compression earmuffs. According to Consumer Products Safety Commission, the AAA alkaline batteries included in the recalled HearMuffs can rupture, posing hearing, projectile and/or burn injury.



The recall involves four models of powered HearMuffs, sound protection active sound compression earmuffs designed for children, which use AAA alkaline batteries. Only powered HearMuffs which use two AAA Alkaline batteries are included in this recall.



The company said it received 19 reports of rupturing batteries. No injuries have been reported. The recalled products were sold at Sam's Club, Kroger and other stores nationwide and online from January 2018 through December 2021 for between $30 and $40.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled HearMuffs and contact Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio to receive two new replacement AAA batteries free of charge.







