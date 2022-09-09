

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 2.5 percent on year in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.



That was shy of forecasts for 2.8 percent and down from 2.7 percent in July.



On a monthly basis, inflation fell 0.1 percent versus expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent and slowing from a 0.5 percent gain in the previous month.



The bureau also said that producer prices were up 2.3 percent on year - again missing forecasts for 3.1 percent and down sharply from the 4.2 percent gain a month earlier.







