Electric Guitar Plc - Appointment and Retirement of Directors

9th September 2022

ELECTRIC GUITAR PLC

("Electric Guitar" or the "Company")

APPOINTMENT AND RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS

Electric Guitar PLC announces the appointment of Sarfraz Munshi as a Director of the Company with immediate effect. Mr Munshi represents Sanderson Capital Partners Limited ("Sanderson"), the largest single shareholder in the Company with approximately 18% of the issued equity. The Board believes that the Company would benefit from increased access to deal flow in a very challenging market by utilising Mr Munshi's skillsets as Sanderson's representative on the Board.

The Company also announces the resignation of Luke McKeever as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect to begin a new full-time role away from the business. The Board would like to place on record its appreciation of the effort and expertise Mr McKeever has shown in his time on the Board.

Electric Guitar was established in 2021 through the issue of shares to the founders as a special purpose acquisition vehicle which will seek an acquisition target in the digital media sector. The Company stated aim at admission was to act as a consolidator and operator in the digital advertising market.

