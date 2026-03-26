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WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
25.03.26 | 08:12
0,923 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0001,06209:48
Dow Jones News
26.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
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Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Appointment and Retirement of Non-Executive Directors

DJ Appointment and Retirement of Non-Executive Directors 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Appointment and Retirement of Non-Executive Directors 
26-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

26 March 2026 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Appointment and Retirement of Non-Executive Directors 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Company" or "I-RES"), Ireland's largest provider of private rental 
accommodation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Gary Britton and Ms Shruthi Chindalur as Independent 
Non-Executive Directors of the Company. The appointment of Mr. Britton and Ms Chindalur follows a formal selection 
process conducted by the Nomination Committee and using external consultants and will take effect from the conclusion 
of the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2026 (the "2026 AGM")(subject to shareholder approval at that meeting). 
 
The Company also announces that Ms. Joan Garahy has informed the Company that, having completed her nine year term, she 
will not seek re-election and will retire from her roles as Non-Executive Director, Senior Independent Director and 
Chair of the Remuneration Committee at the conclusion of the 2026 AGM. 
 
The Company also announces that Mr. Richard Nesbitt, a Non-Executive Director has informed the Company that that he 
does not intend to seek re-election at the 2026 AGM. 
 
As previously announced Ms Amy Freedman will not stand for re-election at the 2026 AGM. 
 
Senior Independent Director Appointment & Remuneration Committee Chair 
 
The Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Tom Kavanagh, who has served on the Board since 2018, as Senior 
Independent Director and Ms Denise Turner, who has been a member of the Remuneration Committee since her appointment in 
2023, as Chair of that Committee.  Each of these appointments will take effect from the conclusion of the 2026 AGM. 
 
Hugh Scott-Barrett, Chairman of I-RES commented on the Board changes: 
 
"Joan has been a valued member of the Board since 2017.  I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude 
to Joan for her outstanding contribution and leadership on the Board. Joan's experience and guidance have been 
invaluable in guiding the Board through significant change during her tenure.  
 
I would like to thank Richard and Amy not only for the very constructive way they have engaged with the rest of the 
board but also the significant contribution they have made since their appointment in 2024, in particular their 
involvement in the Strategic Review in 2024 and the refinancing in 2025. 
 
I am pleased to announce the appointments of Gary and Shruthi to the Board. Gary brings strong commercial insight and 
extensive governance expertise that will contribute to continuity and strengthen the Board's existing capabilities. 
Shruthi's technology and AI expertise, combined with her Board experience spanning regulated, listed, private 
equity-backed and charitable organisations, will complement and enhance the skills already present on the Board." 
 
Gary Britton biography 
 
Mr Britton, a Chartered Accountant, was a partner in KPMG and Head of the firm's audit practice. He brings extensive 
commercial and governance experience to the Board having held non-executive director roles in KBC Bank Ireland plc, The 
Irish Stock Exchange plc, Cairn Homes plc and, most recently as Chair of Origin Enterprises. His roles included Board 
Chair, Senior Independent Director, Audit and Risk Committee Chair, Nominations and Governance Committee Chair and 
Remuneration Committee member. 
 
Shruthi Chindalur biography 
 
Ms Chindalur is an established Non-Executive Director with experience spanning regulated, listed, private equity-backed 
and charitable organisations. Throughout her executive career, she focused on leadership roles at major multinationals 
such as LinkedIn, Oracle and Criteo, a founder-led AI-based digital advertising company.  Resident in Ireland, Ms. 
Chindalur currently holds directorship roles with three LSE listed companies, Pinewood Technologies Plc, Kainos Group 
Plc and Bytes Technology Group Plc. 
 
Regulatory Disclosures: 
 
Mr. Britton has held directorship roles on Cairn Homes Plc and Origin Enterprises Plc in the past five (5) years. 
 
Ms. Chindalur currently holds directorship roles with Pinewood Technologies Plc, Kainos Group Plc and Bytes Technology 
Group Plc. 
 
This announcement is made in accordance with Rule 6.1.5 of the Euronext Dublin Listing Rules. I-RES confirms that, save 
as disclosed herein, there are no other matters requiring disclosure in relation to Rule 6.1.7 of the Euronext Dublin 
Listing Rules. 

END 

For further information please contact: 

Investor Relations: 
 
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer                                                          Tel: +353 (1) 5570974 
 
Email: investors@iresreit.ie 
 
Media enquiries: 
 
Cathal Barry, Drury                                                                                         Tel: +353 
(0) 87 227 9281 
 
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury                                                                             Tel: +353 (0) 86 
035 3749 
 
Email: iresreit@drury.ie 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("IRES") is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally 
managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. IRES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living 
sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising 
its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at  
www.iresreit.ie. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 422166 
EQS News ID:  2298046 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2298046&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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