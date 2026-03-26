DJ Appointment and Retirement of Non-Executive Directors

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Appointment and Retirement of Non-Executive Directors 26-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 March 2026 Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Appointment and Retirement of Non-Executive Directors Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Company" or "I-RES"), Ireland's largest provider of private rental accommodation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Gary Britton and Ms Shruthi Chindalur as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company. The appointment of Mr. Britton and Ms Chindalur follows a formal selection process conducted by the Nomination Committee and using external consultants and will take effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2026 (the "2026 AGM")(subject to shareholder approval at that meeting). The Company also announces that Ms. Joan Garahy has informed the Company that, having completed her nine year term, she will not seek re-election and will retire from her roles as Non-Executive Director, Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee at the conclusion of the 2026 AGM. The Company also announces that Mr. Richard Nesbitt, a Non-Executive Director has informed the Company that that he does not intend to seek re-election at the 2026 AGM. As previously announced Ms Amy Freedman will not stand for re-election at the 2026 AGM. Senior Independent Director Appointment & Remuneration Committee Chair The Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Tom Kavanagh, who has served on the Board since 2018, as Senior Independent Director and Ms Denise Turner, who has been a member of the Remuneration Committee since her appointment in 2023, as Chair of that Committee. Each of these appointments will take effect from the conclusion of the 2026 AGM. Hugh Scott-Barrett, Chairman of I-RES commented on the Board changes: "Joan has been a valued member of the Board since 2017. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Joan for her outstanding contribution and leadership on the Board. Joan's experience and guidance have been invaluable in guiding the Board through significant change during her tenure. I would like to thank Richard and Amy not only for the very constructive way they have engaged with the rest of the board but also the significant contribution they have made since their appointment in 2024, in particular their involvement in the Strategic Review in 2024 and the refinancing in 2025. I am pleased to announce the appointments of Gary and Shruthi to the Board. Gary brings strong commercial insight and extensive governance expertise that will contribute to continuity and strengthen the Board's existing capabilities. Shruthi's technology and AI expertise, combined with her Board experience spanning regulated, listed, private equity-backed and charitable organisations, will complement and enhance the skills already present on the Board." Gary Britton biography Mr Britton, a Chartered Accountant, was a partner in KPMG and Head of the firm's audit practice. He brings extensive commercial and governance experience to the Board having held non-executive director roles in KBC Bank Ireland plc, The Irish Stock Exchange plc, Cairn Homes plc and, most recently as Chair of Origin Enterprises. His roles included Board Chair, Senior Independent Director, Audit and Risk Committee Chair, Nominations and Governance Committee Chair and Remuneration Committee member. Shruthi Chindalur biography Ms Chindalur is an established Non-Executive Director with experience spanning regulated, listed, private equity-backed and charitable organisations. Throughout her executive career, she focused on leadership roles at major multinationals such as LinkedIn, Oracle and Criteo, a founder-led AI-based digital advertising company. Resident in Ireland, Ms. Chindalur currently holds directorship roles with three LSE listed companies, Pinewood Technologies Plc, Kainos Group Plc and Bytes Technology Group Plc. Regulatory Disclosures: Mr. Britton has held directorship roles on Cairn Homes Plc and Origin Enterprises Plc in the past five (5) years. Ms. Chindalur currently holds directorship roles with Pinewood Technologies Plc, Kainos Group Plc and Bytes Technology Group Plc. This announcement is made in accordance with Rule 6.1.5 of the Euronext Dublin Listing Rules. I-RES confirms that, save as disclosed herein, there are no other matters requiring disclosure in relation to Rule 6.1.7 of the Euronext Dublin Listing Rules. END For further information please contact: Investor Relations: Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (1) 5570974 Email: investors@iresreit.ie Media enquiries: Cathal Barry, Drury Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281 Gavin McLoughlin, Drury Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 3749 Email: iresreit@drury.ie About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("IRES") is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. IRES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: BOA TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 Sequence No.: 422166 EQS News ID: 2298046 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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March 26, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)