Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 08:05
1,016 Euro
-4,15 % -0,044
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0341,14209:05
Dow Jones News
28.05.2026 08:33 Uhr
277 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Trading Update

DJ Trading Update 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Trading Update 
28-May-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 

2026 Q1 Trading Update 

Continued strong operational performance in Q1; good progress against strategic initiatives 

28 May 2026, Dublin | Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Company" or "I-RES") provides an update on the 
Company's trading for the three months to 31 March 2026 (the "first quarter" or "Q1") ahead of its AGM today. 

Operating Highlights 

   -- The portfolio continued to be effectively fully occupied in excess of 99% at end of the quarter, 
  underpinned by exceptional demand for rental accommodation in Ireland, our efficient operating model, and 
  reflecting the high quality of our modern portfolio of assets. 
   -- Following the improved Net Rental Income margin performance during 2025 (+120bps), the Group's margin 
  remained strong at 78% in Q1 2026. The Company continues to be supported by strong rent collections, which remain 
  in excess of 99%, in line with 2025. The strong occupancy and collections performance together highlight the 
  resilient characteristics of our business and the efficiency of our internally managed platform. 
   -- The Residential Tenancies (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2026 came into force on 1 March 2026, 
  introducing significant reform of Ireland's rental framework. The first month of operation under the new regime has 
  been in-line with expectations and we are encouraged that the improved backdrop will contribute positively to 
  portfolio performance over time. 
   -- As announced earlier in the quarter, I-RES has entered a forward purchase agreement to acquire 77 
  high-quality apartments for a total consideration of EUR31.75 million (inclusive of VAT and excluding other 
  transaction costs). The investment is projected to generate a Net Initial Yield of approximately 5.25% and will be 
  earnings enhancing following the lease-up period. Post-acquisition and along with the ongoing asset recycling 
  programme, we expect to maintain LTV comfortably within I-RES' target range of 40%-45%, with over 85% of current 
  drawn debt fixed until maturity. This acquisition will be funded from our ongoing asset recycling programme which 
  continues to achieve premia in excess of 25% above book value. 
Market Update 
 
The introduction of new rent regulations, together with the Government's housing plan, taxation changes in Budget 2026 
and proposed amendments to Sustainable Design Standards, have together driven a notable increase in market activity. 
Residential investment volumes in Q1 2026, including both completed transactions and assets brought to market, exceeded 
the total annual investment recorded in each of the previous two years. This evolving market dynamic is positive for 
the overall market and supportive of I-RES's growth strategy, providing a constructive backdrop for the ongoing 
development of our portfolio. 
 
Eddie Byrne, CEO of I-RES, commented: 

"We are pleased to report strong trading in the first quarter of the financial year and continue to be encouraged by 
the current and future prospects for the business. During the period, we contracted our first acquisition in a number 
of years and leased our first units under the new rent regulations. The new regulations are already having a positive 
impact on market conditions with improved activity in the development space, an increase in international capital being 
allocated to Ireland and a significant increase in transaction volumes relating to apartment blocks. In highly 
uncertain geopolitical times, we believe our business has demonstrated very strong defensive characteristics, including 
a strong balance sheet, below market rents and a highly responsive and adaptable internally managed operating platform. 
We will continue to consider all opportunities to enhance shareholder value, whether through growth and consolidation, 
accretive allocation of capital from our ongoing disposal programme and driving operational performance and 
efficiencies through the platform." 
 
END 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Investor Relations: 
 
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer                                                       Tel: +353 (1) 5570974 
 
email: investors@iresreit.ie 
 
Media enquiries: 
 
Cathal Barry, Drury                                                                                  Tel: +353 (0) 87 
227 9281 
 
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury                                                                         Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 
3749 
 
email: iresreit@drury.ie 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally 
managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living 
sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising 
its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at  
www.iresreit.ie. 
 
This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement. 
 
This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they 
relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar 
expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown 
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company 
or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph 
speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, 
the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking 
statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: QRF 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 428865 
EQS News ID:  2334638 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2334638&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.