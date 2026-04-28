Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Holding(s) in Company 28-Apr-2026 / 14:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Irish Residential Properties Reit plc (ISIN IE00BJ34P519) 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [? ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Name: Keyridge Asset Management Limited, trading as Irish Life Investment Managers Dublin, Ireland 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 24/04/2026 6. Date on which issuer notified: 28/04/2026 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Crossed below the 6% threshold 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both in Total number of voting attached to shares (total instruments % (9.A + 9.B) rights of issuervii of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 5.992% 0 5.992% 524,442,218 crossed or reached Position of previous 6.402% 0 6.402% notification (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) IE00BJ34P519 31,424,194 5.992% SUBTOTAL A 31,424,194 5.992% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be instrument datex Conversion Periodxi acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 0 0 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights rights Period xi SUBTOTAL B.2 0 0 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [?] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals or Namexv or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold threshold 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Keyridge Asset Management Limited, Beresford Court, Beresford Place, Dublin 1 on 28 April 2026.

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: HOL TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 Sequence No.: 425500 EQS News ID: 2316960 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 28, 2026 09:18 ET (13:18 GMT)