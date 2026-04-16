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WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
15.04.26 | 08:03
1,030 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0301,12009:03
Dow Jones News
16.04.2026 08:33 Uhr
149 Leser
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Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Annual Report and Notice of AGM

DJ Annual Report and Notice of AGM 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Annual Report and Notice of AGM 
16-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 April 2026 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
("the Company or "I-RES") 
 
Release of Annual Report, Sustainability Report & Notice of AGM 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") has today released its Annual Report and Accounts for the year 
ended 31 December 2025 (the "Report and Accounts"), as well as our 2025 Sustainability Report, and a notice convening 
the 2026 Annual General Meeting (the "2026 AGM"). 
 
The Company's 2026 AGM will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 28 May 2026 at The Spencer Hotel, Excise Walk, 
International Financial Services Centre, Dublin 1, D01 X4C9. 
 
The Report and Accounts (including ESEF format), the 2025 Sustainability Report together with the notice of AGM are 
available to view on the Company's website https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/shareholder-meetings 
 
The online Annual Report 2025 can be viewed at https://annualreport.iresreit.ie/ 
 
The Report and Accounts have also been submitted to Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at 
Euronext Dublin OAM Filing (Link). 

END 

For further information please contact: 
 
Investor Relations: 
 
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer                  Tel: +353 (0)1 5570974 
 
email: investors@iresreit.ie 
 
Media enquiries: 
 
Cathal Barry, Drury                                                                                        Tel: +353 
(0)87 227 9281 
 
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury                                                                              Tel: +353 (0)86 
035 3749 
 
email: iresreit@drury.ie 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("IRES") is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally 
managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. IRES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living 
sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising 
its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at  
www.iresreit.ie. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 424068 
EQS News ID:  2309330 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2309330&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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