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WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 08:05
1,016 Euro
-4,15 % -0,044
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0501,15016:53
Dow Jones News
28.05.2026 16:27 Uhr
203 Leser
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Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Result of AGM 
28-May-2026 / 14:53 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 May 2026 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
("the Company or "I-RES") 
Result of AGM 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Company" or "I-RES") announces that, at its Annual General Meeting held 
today, 28 May 2026, at The Spencer Hotel, North Wall Quay, Ireland, all of the resolutions put to the shareholders at 
the Annual General Meeting were passed. 
The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 
circulated to shareholders on 16 April 2026 and made available on the Company's website at https://www.iresreit.ie/ 
investors/shareholder-meetings 
Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below: 
                                                    % Issued 
Res Number  Title            For     For %  Against  Against % Withheld Total Votes  Capital 
01      CONSIDER FINANCE STATEMENT 315,307,579 100.00% 0     0.00%   109,740 315,307,579 60.12% 
02A      RE-ELECT HUGH SCOTT-BARRETT 296,724,299 94.07% 18,693,020 5.93%   0    315,417,319 60.14% 
02B      RE-ELECT EDDIE BYRNE    315,417,319 100.00% 0     0.00%   0    315,417,319 60.14% 
02C      RE-ELECT DENISE TURNER   306,488,290 97.17% 8,929,029 2.83%   0    315,417,319 60.14% 
02D      RE-ELECT STEFANIE FRENSCH  315,417,319 100.00% 0     0.00%   0    315,417,319 60.14% 
02E      RE-ELECT TOM KAVANAGH    311,925,759 98.89% 3,491,560 1.11%   0    315,417,319 60.14% 
02F      ELECT GARY BRITTON     315,417,319 100.00% 0     0.00%   0    315,417,319 60.14% 
02G      ELECT SHRUTHI CHINDALUR   315,415,319 100.00% 2,000   0.00%   0    315,417,319 60.14% 
03      EGM ON 14 DAYS NOTICE    277,628,844 88.02% 37,788,475 11.98%  0    315,417,319 60.14% 
04      CONTINUE KPMG AS AUDITOR  298,793,578 94.73% 16,623,741 5.27%   0    315,417,319 60.14% 
05      FIX AUDITOR REMUNERATION  315,417,319 100.00% 0     0.00%   0    315,417,319 60.14% 
06      CONSIDER DIR REM REPORT   293,852,954 93.16% 21,564,365 6.84%   0    315,417,319 60.14% 
007      ALLOT RELEVANT SECURITIES  299,397,154 94.92% 16,020,165 5.08%   0    315,417,319 60.14% 
08A      DIS-APPLY PRE-EMP RIGHTS  309,108,157 98.00% 6,309,162 2.00%   0    315,417,319 60.14% 
08B      ADDITIONAL AUTHORITY    280,882,160 89.05% 34,535,159 10.95%  0    315,417,319 60.14% 
009      MAKE MARKET PURCHASES    303,481,374 96.25% 11,839,840 3.75%   96,105  315,321,214 60.13% 
10      RE-ALLOT TREASURY SHARES  315,337,319 100.00% 0     0.00%   80,000  315,337,319 60.13%

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

In accordance with the Listing Rules of Euronext Dublin, copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting relating to special business of the Company have been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at: Euronext Dublin OAM Filing END

For further information please contact: Investor Relations: Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0)1 5570974 Orla Keegan, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +353 (0)1 518 0300 email: investors@iresreit.ie Media enquiries: Cathal Barry, Drury Tel: +353 (0)87 227 9281 Gavin McLoughlin, Drury Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 3749 email: iresreit@drury.ie About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 429047 
EQS News ID:  2335372 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2335372&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2026 09:53 ET (13:53 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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