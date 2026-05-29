Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Holding(s) in Company 29-May-2026 / 11:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Name: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Paris, France 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 27/05/2026 6. Date on which issuer notified: 29/05/2026 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Crossed above the 3% threshold 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights through financial % of voting rights instruments Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total in % (9.A + voting rights of of 9.A) 9.B) issuervii (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.064% 3.064% 524,442,218 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BJ34P519 16,071,011 3.064% SUBTOTAL A 16,071,011 3.064% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Conversion instrument datex Periodxi exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Exercise/ Physical or Type of financial Expiration datex Number of voting instrument rights Conversion Period cash settlement % of voting xi xii rights SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher % of voting rights if it than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals equals or is higher than the or is higher than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Namexv BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Europe BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding BNP PARIBAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FRANCE 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi: Please note that this submission gathers voting rights of 9 different portfolios managed by two investment entities: BNPP Asset Management Europe and BNPP Real Estate Investment Management France. None of these portfolios/funds have voting rights crossing a notifiable threshold. These Asset Manager entities benefit from the Assimilation Exception by BNPP Paribas Group entities as communicated in the letter of December 8th 2025 to the Central Bank of Ireland.

Done at 8 Rue du Port, 92000 Nanterre, France on 29 May 2026

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: HOL TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 Sequence No.: 429168 EQS News ID: 2335970 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 29, 2026 06:25 ET (10:25 GMT)