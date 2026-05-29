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WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
29.05.26 | 08:12
1,050 Euro
-4,55 % -0,050
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0501,15414:18
Dow Jones News
29.05.2026 12:57 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Holding(s) in Company 
29-May-2026 / 11:25 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
 
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES PLC 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other 
(please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
                        City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Name: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding 
S.A. 
                      Paris, France 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
 
27/05/2026 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
 
29/05/2026 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
 
Crossed above the 3% threshold 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                              % of voting rights 
                              through financial 
                 % of voting rights    instruments      Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total            in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                 of 9.A)                   9.B)      issuervii 
 
                            (total of 9.B.1 + 
                              9.B.2) 
 
                                                     
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed or              
reached 
                 3.064%                    3.064%     524,442,218 
 
 
Position of previous notification                                      
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or 
 
reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
                  Number of voting rightsix      % of voting rights 
Class/type of shares 
 
                                             
ISIN code (if possible) 
                Direct     Indirect       Direct     Indirect 
 
IE00BJ34P519                    16,071,011              3.064% 

SUBTOTAL A             16,071,011             3.064% 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
 
                                                      
                                Number of voting rights that may be 
                              acquired if the instrument is 
                                                
 
Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/ Conversion 
instrument      datex     Periodxi        exercised/converted. 
                                                    % of voting 
                                            rights 

                   SUBTOTAL B.1 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
                     Exercise/      Physical or                 
Type of financial    Expiration datex                Number of voting 
instrument                                   rights 
                   Conversion Period  cash settlement             % of voting 
                   xi         xii                 rights 

                                SUBTOTAL B.2 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 

                        % of voting rights through financial 
                           instruments if it equals or is higher 
           % of voting rights if it   than the notifiable threshold      Total of both if it equals 
         equals or is higher than the                     or is higher than the 
           notifiable threshold                       notifiable threshold 
Namexv 
 
 
BNP PARIBAS ASSET 
                                                
MANAGEMENT Holding 
 
BNP PARIBAS ASSET 
                                                
MANAGEMENT Europe 

BNP PARIBAS ASSET 
                                                
MANAGEMENT Holding 
 
BNP PARIBAS REAL 
ESTATE INVESTMENT                                          
MANAGEMENT FRANCE 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 

12. Additional informationxvi: 
 
Please note that this submission gathers voting rights of 9 different portfolios managed by two investment entities: 
BNPP Asset Management Europe and BNPP Real Estate Investment Management France. None of these portfolios/funds have 
voting rights crossing a notifiable threshold. 
 
These Asset Manager entities benefit from the Assimilation Exception by BNPP Paribas Group entities as communicated in 
the letter of December 8th 2025 to the Central Bank of Ireland.

Done at 8 Rue du Port, 92000 Nanterre, France on 29 May 2026

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 429168 
EQS News ID:  2335970 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2335970&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2026 06:25 ET (10:25 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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