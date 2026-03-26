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WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
26.03.26 | 08:06
1,000 Euro
+8,34 % +0,077
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0001,08219:54
Dow Jones News
26.03.2026 19:45 Uhr
138 Leser
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Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Director Declaration 
26-March-2026 / 18:13 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

26 March 2026 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
DIRECTOR DECLARATION 
 
Pursuant to Euronext Dublin Listing Rule 6.1.8, Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES" or "the Company") 
notifies that Ms. Amy Freedman, non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director 
of Metatek (TSX: MTEK) with effect from 25 March 2026. 
 
END 
 
For further information please contact: 

Investor Relations: 
 
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer                                                          Tel: +353 (1) 5570974 
 
Email: investors@iresreit.ie 
 
Media enquiries: 
 
Cathal Barry, Drury                                                                                         Tel: +353 
(0) 87 227 9281 
 
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury                                                                             Tel: +353 (0) 86 
035 3749 
 
Email: iresreit@drury.ie 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("IRES") is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally 
managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. IRES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living 
sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising 
its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at  
www.iresreit.ie. 
 
This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 422302 
EQS News ID:  2298874 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2298874&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2026 14:13 ET (18:13 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.