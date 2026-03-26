DJ Director Declaration

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Director Declaration 26-March-2026 / 18:13 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 March 2026 Irish Residential Properties REIT plc DIRECTOR DECLARATION Pursuant to Euronext Dublin Listing Rule 6.1.8, Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES" or "the Company") notifies that Ms. Amy Freedman, non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Metatek (TSX: MTEK) with effect from 25 March 2026. END For further information please contact: Investor Relations: Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (1) 5570974 Email: investors@iresreit.ie Media enquiries: Cathal Barry, Drury Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281 Gavin McLoughlin, Drury Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 3749 Email: iresreit@drury.ie About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("IRES") is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. IRES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: RDN TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 Sequence No.: 422302 EQS News ID: 2298874 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2298874&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2026 14:13 ET (18:13 GMT)