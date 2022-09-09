Anzeige
Freitag, 09.09.2022
Der NFT ist tot! Lang lebe der NFT! Warum diese Aktie Sinn ergibt!
Citycon Oyj: Citycon once again achieves double gold in the EPRA BPR and sBPR awards for its financial and sustainability reports

HELSINKI, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) has acclaimed Citycon's Financial Review and Sustainability Accounts as one of the best-in-class annual reports 2022.

Citycon has every year since 2009 received a gold award for integrating the EPRA Best Practice Recommendation (BPR) in its financial reporting, and has similarly achieved gold-level award for adopting the EPRA Sustainability Best Practice Recommendation (sBPR) in its sustainability reporting every year since 2012.

BPR and sBPR support EPRA's mission to improve transparency, comparability and relevance of financial reporting, and raise the standards and consistency of sustainability reporting in the real estate industry.

"We are delighted to receive double gold once again in the EPRA Awards. They are recognitions of our efforts in maintaining high quality and transparent reporting, and are acknowledgements of the high standards guiding the people at Citycon", says Kirsi Simola-Laaksonen, Chief Information Officer at Citycon.

For further information, please contact:

Kirsi Simola-Laaksonen, Chief Information Officer
Telephone +358 20 766 4461
Kirsi.simola-laaksonen@citycon.com

Sakari Järvelä, VP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Telephone +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-once-again-achieves-double-gold-in-the-epra-bpr-and-sbpr-awards-for-its-financial-and-sustai,c3628674

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/i/002-lippulaiva-3-2022-low-res,c3088038

002 Lippulaiva 3-2022 LOW RES

© 2022 PR Newswire
