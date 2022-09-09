

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) said that it has reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) on a new 47-month labor contract for its legacy Mining and Pelletizing operations. The contract will be effective on October 1, 2022.



The contract will cover approximately 2,000 USW-represented employees at its Mining and Pelletizing locations in Northern Minnesota and in the Michigan Upper Peninsula.



The Company has now reached two tentative multi-year labor agreements covering approximately 14,000 USW-represented employees, more than half of its total workforce.



Each agreement is now pending ratification by USW local union memberships.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de