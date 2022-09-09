The 133-year-old design house is returning to its French roots, igniting its continuous passion for creativity and imagination

Schumacher, the American interior design house, is settling in the home base of its founder, Frédéric Schumacher with the launch of its first showroom in Paris! Opening during the 12th edition of Paris Design Week, designers will be able to enrich themselves in Schumacher's array of decorative arts and textiles from artisans all over the world.

Showroom interiors (Photo: Schumacher)

Schumacher is excited to further engage with its French heritage and international decorators by establishing a lasting presence in the historic Parisian decorative arts district. Located in the heart of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, at 35 rue Jacob, the showroom will allow design enthusiasts to explore the innumerable qualities of Schumacher's wallpapers, prints, wovens, embroideries, and trimmings to provide ease in transforming the home.

"Schumacher has become a paradigm in the world of design and decoration," says Benni Frowein, CEO, Europe Middle East. "With 133 years of heritage, we have been a style leader since our inception in 1889, and while we have our roots in tradition, we are also constantly looking forward in order to surprise and delight our customers. Our myriad of styles from elegantly classic to joyfully modern are united by our passion for design and our relentless pursuit of quality."

Already established in the heart of European cities such as London, Brussels, Turin, Madrid, Porto and Stockholm, Schumacher's return to France demonstrates its deeply rooted history in the home of its founder, further celebrating its French culture. The showroom's iconic address will serve as a place of collaboration; extending the Schumacher experience to the great talents of interior design while inviting the public to explore the brand's extensive catalog of 14,000 fabrics and wallpapers including toiles, chinoiseries, graphics, florals, abstracts, jacquards, stripes, and more.

"The French are revered for their exceptional taste, style and appreciation of craft and beauty, so it seemed only natural for us to return to France and come full circle," says Dara Caponigro, Schumacher's Creative Director. "We are in a unique position, being an American company with French roots in the heart of Paris, and already, we've received the warmest welcome from French designers."

The design house's return to France marks a new chapter in its history. In addition to having a brand new shop and showroom, which will be a design destination for Parisians and international travelers alike, it is also partnering with Laura Gonzalez during Paris Design Week on her own showroom installation, which has the theme of "A Million and One Nights."

For more information visit www.fschumacher.com or check out the showroom at 35 rue Jacob in Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

ABOUT SCHUMACHER

Since Schumacher was founded by Frédéric Schumacher in 1889, the family-owned company has been synonymous with style, taste, and innovation. Schumacher's collections are comprehensive with an extraordinary range united by a respect for classicism and an eye for the cutting edge, and an unparallel level of quality. A passion for luxury and an unwavering commitment to beauty are woven into everything we do.www.fschumacher.com and @schumacher1889.

