

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tethrd has recalled about 7,700 One Stick GEN 2 climbing sticks due to risk of falling and getting injured.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the climbing sticks were recalled because under pressure, one or more of the climbing stick's steps can crack causing them to break, posing fall and injury hazards to users.



The recall involves 2022 model year Tethrd One Stick GEN 2 climbing sticks with serial numbers ranging from THSP-TONE-010000 to THSP-TONE-017749.



The company said it has received five reports of a step breaking. No injuries have been reported. It has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled climbing sticks and contact the manufacturer for instructions on returning the recalled products at no cost to the consumer. The manufacturer will have the stick tested and if determined not to conform to manufacturer's specifications, will be replaced at no cost to the consumer.



The recalled products were sold online at www.tethrdnation.com from June 2022 through July 2022 for between $140 and $350.







