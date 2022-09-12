

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - ArcelorMittal (MT) and quarried materials group SigmaRoc have entered into a joint venture agreement to create a new company, which will produce lime, an essential purifying additive used in steel production. The new company will produce 900,000 tons a year of the material. The operations will be located close to Dunkirk's harbour and the ArcelorMittal steelworks, who will be the main consumer of the lime produced.



Each of SigmaRoc and ArcelorMittal will take a 47.5% ownership stake in the Joint Venture.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ARCELORMITTAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de