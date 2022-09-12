

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta Plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L), a Chilean conglomerate, said on Monday that it has halted the works of Los Pelambres desalination plant project as required by the Chilean environmental authority, the SMA.



Severe sea swells on August 15 had overturned a construction platform functioning on the marine works of the desalination plant. The precautionary measure follows the continued sea swells that have prevented further recovery of the work.



As asked by the SMA, marine works should be placed on hold until the clean-up of the remaining sunk equipment carrying fuel or lubricants is progressed such that any risk of environmental impact is removed.



'There has been no significant environmental impact or damage to the works, and some of the equipment and materials lost have been recovered,' the company has clarified.



The recovery of the lost equipment and materials is underway and is expected to be completed once weather conditions improve.



The company said that it will complete the desalination plant project as scheduled earlier.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ANTOFAGASTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de