

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY), flag carrier of Germany, and the German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit, have agreed on a pay hike for pilots at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo, the company said on Monday.



According to the deal, the cockpit crews will receive a rise in their basic monthly pay of 490 euros each in two stages, with retroactive effect from August 1, and as of April 1, 2023.



The agreement benefits those with entry-level salaries in particular. An entry-level co-pilot will receive around 20 percent additional basic pay during the term of the agreement, while a captain in the final grade would be paid an additional 5.5 percent.



The basic pay for Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo pilots has been increased by a total of 980 euros.



The both parties have also agreed for a comprehensive peace obligation until June 30, 2023, to exclude strikes.







