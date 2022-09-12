

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch exports increased at a softer pace in July, figures published by the statistical office CBS showed on Monday.



Exports rose 1.3 percent on a yearly basis in July, after a 3.9 percent increase in June. This was the fourth consecutive annual increase.



In July, with total shipment, in particular, more electrical machinery and chemical products were exported, the agency said.



Imports decreased 1.4 percent from the last year in July, after a 3.6 percent growth in the previous month, data showed.







