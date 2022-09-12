

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor to resolve a legacy matter regarding the DOL's review of transactions that were used to fund certain company contributions to its 401(k) Plan. Wells Fargo believes resolving this legacy matter is in the best interest of the company.



The agreement provides that Wells Fargo will pay approximately $13.2 million to the DOL and approximately $131.8 million to eligible current and former 401(k) Plan participants. The company also agreed to redeem certain preferred securities held by the 401(k) Plan in exchange for shares of the company's common stock.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WELLS FARGO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de