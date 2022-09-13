

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - IBM has unveiled LinuxONE Emperor 4, the next generation of its LinuxONE server, which is expected to help reduce energy consumption amid the increased need for sustainability.



IBM's clients across industries, including Citibank, is expected to be able to reach sustainability targets with the mew server.



LinuxONE Emperor 4 is a highly scalable Linux and Kubernetes-based platform, designed to deliver scalability to support thousands of workloads in the footprint of a single system.



IBM's new server will be generally available globally on September 14, 2022, with entry and mid-range systems to follow in the first half of 2023.



IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 features capabilities to help reduce clients' energy consumption. According to the company, annual energy consumption can be reduced by 75 percent, space by 50%, and the CO2e footprint by over 850 metric tons if Linux workloads can be consolidated on five IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 systems instead of running them on compared x86 servers under similar conditions.



An IBM IBV study shows that 48% of CEOs across industries say increasing sustainability is one of the highest priorities for their organization in the next two to three years, while 51% sees sustainability as among their greatest challenges. Lack of data insights, unclear ROI, and technology barriers are some of the hurdles for meeting sustainability targets.



IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 is an engineered scale-out-on-scale-up system that will enable clients to run workloads at sustained high density and increase capacity by turning on unused cores without increasing their energy consumption and associated greenhouse gas emissions.



In addition, clients can track energy consumption with IBM Instana Observability on LinuxONE.



Marcel Mitran, IBM Fellow, CTO of Cloud Platform, IBM LinuxONE, said, 'Data centers are energy intensive, and they can account for a large portion of an organization's energy use. But data and technology can help companies turn sustainability ambition into action. Reducing data center energy consumption is a tangible way to decrease carbon footprint. In that context, migrating to IBM LinuxONE is designed to help clients meet their scale and security goals, in addition to meeting sustainability goals for today's digital business.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IBM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de