

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate declined for the second straight quarter in the three months ended June, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 8.0 percent in the second quarter from 8.8 percent in the previous quarter.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 9.6 percent.



The inactivity rate among the 15 to 64 age group eased to 34.2 percent from 35.1 percent.



Data also showed that the employment rate rose to 60.5 percent from 59.1 percent in the previous three-month period.







