

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - TRATON SE owned MAN Truck & Bus SE (MAGOF.PK), and Scania AB (SVKBY.PK), said on Tuesday that they are disposing their sales firms in the Russia to local sales partners.



With these transactions, expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023, TRATON is anticipated to realize a further loss of up to 550 million euros.



The effect will be reported as an adjustment to the operating result, so this has no impact on the annual forecast for the adjusted operating return in 2022. The annual guidance for the net cash flow of TRATON is also not affected by the disposals.



The company has already incurred an expense 113 million euros in first half, due to the direct impact of the war in Ukraine, asset write-downs and others.







