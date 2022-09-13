

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Law firm Geradin Partners announced Tuesday that it will bring parallel damages actions in the UK and the Netherlands (covering the EEA) on behalf of publishers who have suffered harm from Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) unit Google's anti-competitive conduct in relation to ad tech.



Google reportedly faces damages claims for up to 25 billion euros in the two suits filed in the courts in the U.K and Netherlands on Tuesday by the law firm on behalf of publishers.



Funding for both actions have been secured from Harbour, a top-tier litigation funder. The funding will help many publishers to sue a gigantic company like Google, which would otherwise be too expensive.



During a time when many media organizations struggled to pay journalists' wages, Google deprived them of billions of revenues through anti-competitive conduct.



Geradin Partners said these actions across two jurisdictions will help to obtain compensation for EU and UK publishers.



In Netherlands, Geradin Partners has teamed up with Dutch law firm Stek to bring a collective claim representing EU publishers. The legal analysis is supported by independent economics consultancy Charles River Associates.



In the U.K., Geradin Partners has teamed up with litigation law firm Humphries Kerstetter to bring an opt-out collective damages claim in the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal. The legal analysis is again supported by CRA for the economic analysis.



In 2021, the French Competition Authority imposed a fine of 220 million euros on Google in relation to its conduct in ad tech.







