

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) Tuesday announced the appointment of Patrik Andreas Mayer as the Chief Financial Officer at the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, succeeding Alexander Seitz. Mayer has been serving as CFO at Volkswagen Group Russia.



Seitz will be the new executive chairman of Volkswagen Group South American Region. Thomas Ulbrich will be the board member in charge of the newly created New Mobility division of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.



The appointment of Ulbrich, Grünitz, Mayer and Seitz will be effective October 1, 2022.







