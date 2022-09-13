

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British supermarket chain Sainsbury (J) Plc (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L), on Tuesday announced a 25 million pounds cost of living support that includes pay hike, discounts and free food to hourly paid workers.



Out of the total sum, 20 million pounds will be used for a pay hike.



For the first time, the staff will get an autumn pay rise which is outside of the annual pay review, the food and drink company said in a statement.



With this move, Sainsbury's and Argos hourly retail pay will go from 10 pounds to 10.25 pounds and from 11.05 pounds to 11.30 pounds per hour in London.



The new pay rates will be effective from October 16. It is expected that 127,000 hourly paid colleagues across retail, local fulfillment centers, and customer service contact centers will benefit.



The support will bring investment into workers' pay this year to 150 million pounds. It takes the pay increase for frontline, hourly paid staff to 7.9 percent this year, and 28 percent over five years.



The new support package will also give the staff members access to basic food items during shifts from the first week in October until the end of December and increased discounts at Sainsbury's and Argos.







