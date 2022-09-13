

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government will import 4.9 million bottles of infant formula from Australia on Friday under Operation Fly Formula Mission to address the nationwide shortage of the product caused by Abbott Nutrition recall.



The Biden Administration announced Monday that his Administration is sourcing a flight, facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to transport 330,000 pounds of Bellamy's Organic Infant Formula to Dallas, TX.



These products will be distributed through retailers nationwide, the White House said.



In May, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that the agency is exercising enforcement discretion so that Bellamy's Organic can export 1.4 million pounds of infant formula into the U.S., which is equivalent to 21 million 8-ounce bottles.



Biden launched Operation Fly Formula in May to speed up the import of infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards, and stock enough product in stores as soon as possible.



The Biden Administration is sourcing the Defense Department's commercial aircraft, facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for Operation Fly Formula.



These flights will bypass regular air freighting routes to speed up the importation.



Under Operation Fly Formula, by September 16, the United States will have imported nearly 90 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of baby formula from abroad, the White House said.







