

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) reported profit before tax of 209.0 million pounds for the fiscal year compared to 157.8 million pounds, prior year. On a 53-week basis, profit before tax was 212.8 million pounds, for the fiscal year. Earnings per share were 82.1 pence compared to 62.9 pence. On a 53-week basis, earnings per share was at 83.6 pence.



Total sales for the comparable 52-week period increased by 16.2% to 1.55 billion pounds. For the 53 weeks to 2 July 2022, total sales increased by 18.4%.



The Board has proposed a final ordinary dividend of 26 pence per share. This takes the full year ordinary dividend to 40 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 5 December 2022 to shareholders on the register on 11 November 2022.



Dunelm Group stated that sales have remained robust in the first ten weeks of the new financial year. The Group believes it is on track to deliver fiscal 2023 results in line with analysts' expectations.



