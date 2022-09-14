

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of Covid positive cases in the United States has fell by 29 percent in the last fortnight, as per the New York Times' latest data.



A 9 percent fall was recorded in Covid casualties in the country during the same period.



With 520 additional deaths reporting on Tuesday, the total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country has risen to 1,051,323, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



67306 new infections on the same day took the total U.S. Covid cases to 95,390,557.



Michigan reported the most number of deaths - 150 - and most cases - 10,062.



1944 additional deaths were reported globally on Tuesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,518,352.



93,460,171 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



U.S. hospitals reported a 10 percent decrease in the number of Covid patients in the last two weeks. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease has fallen by 8 percent.



U.S. Covid hospitalizations fell to 34,076. 4,133 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



The nation's current test positivity rate is 12 percent.







