Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2022) - Dayton Therapeutics has announced that the company is using its AI-powered genetic and molecular research model for investigating new therapeutic uses of clinical stage drug candidates where development has been discontinued - in particular satraplatin. Satraplatin is an antineoplastic agent derived from platinum that was previously investigated for use in the treatment of patients with advanced prostate cancer. Dayton Therapeutics is now investigating development of satraplatin for the treatment of rare lymphomas and as an outcome of the research that Dayton Therapeutics has conducted, the company has already filed two patent applications for strong IP protection. The firm's stated goal is to launch satraplatin by 2026, and revenues could potentially reach almost half a billion US Dollars.

Intravenous platinum drugs are among the most widely used drugs for cancer treatment today. As the first orally active platinum-based chemotherapeutic drug in the world, satraplatin underwent extensive clinical development and trials for the treatment of prostate cancer. It was first mentioned in medical literature in 1993 as a drug that offered great potential in this regard. Nevertheless, in 2007, GPC Biotech, which owned the rights to satraplatin, withdrew its FDA filing for accelerated approval and merged with Agennix in 2009. Agennix went into liquidation in 2013.

In 2020, Dayton Therapeutics, a firm led by a team of experienced oncologists, acquired all satraplatin related rights and data. The firm is now using its innovative AI-powered genetic and molecular research model to investigate new therapeutic uses for this drug candidate based on recent advances in genetics and molecular biology. Satraplatin has shown in lab studies to attack specific blood cancer variants not only via its platinum effect of DNA damage to cancer cells, but also indicating the recovery of the cell death process within cancer cells, and by targeting their mutational vulnerabilities.

Satraplatin would be the first platinum based drug that can be administered orally and over a convenient 5 day schedule. Compared to other platinum drugs like cisplatin and carboplatin, satraplatin has a milder toxicity profile in terms of damage to kidneys and nervous system. Extensive clinical safety data is available regarding the use of satraplatin dating back to 2007.

Commenting on the firm's future plans for satraplatin, Dr Felix Dahm, the CEO of Dayton Therapeutics said, "In 2007, the technology and knowledge base that exists today was not available. Thus, satraplatin's true potential went unexplored and it was shelved before further studies were conducted. We didn't just acquire satraplatin, but are developing it further. Earlier, satraplatin was seen as a broad stroke drug against solid tumors. We just used the latest developments in the field of AI, molecular biology and genetics to discover new uses for a drug that might have otherwise never been developed. We acquired all the data and rights associated with satraplatin, and have already filed two patents - one related to the indications and one around the actual molecular targets in the patients. What really matters to us is the impact that the use of satraplatin can make in the treatment of rare lymphomas and to meet multiple unmet clinical needs. We therefore hope to do our bit to mitigate the suffering that cancer causes to individuals, families and to society as a whole."

Dayton Therapeutics is a clinical oncology company that specializes in the identification of compounds for the treatment of new cancer indications with limited therapeutic options. The company is currently leveraging proprietary oncologist know-how, AI and data mining to develop satraplatin as a precision platinum for the treatment of rare lymphomas.

Felix Dahm, MD

Email: felix.dahm@daytontherapeutics.com

