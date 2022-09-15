

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) unveiled the seventh-generation of its Mustang. The automaker updated the interior with large digital screens, but it has maintained a gas-powered engine.



The all-new Mustang goes on sale in the U.S. starting in the summer of 2023 and is assembled at Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Michigan, the company said in a statement.



According to the company, the New Mustang has two new engines - a 2.3-liter EcoBoost and the Mustang GT's most powerful 5.0-liter Coyote V8 ever - a new Remote Rev feature that provides the ability to rev the car's engine remotely using the key fob, and an available new Electronic Drift Brake that can quickly turn a novice into a drifting pro, like Vaughn Gittin Jr.



The engines have been improved for the 2024 model year Mustang.



The company noted that the available B&O Sound System is optimized for the car's interior, contributing to the visceral experience of Mustang ownership. Customers can share the ultimate driving playlist through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, both of which are fully compatible with SYNC 4.



Amazon Alexa Built-In with Ford Streaming allows music and podcasts to be played with simple voice commands. Like the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV, the all-new Mustang features Ford Power-Up software update capability, the company said.







