

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rebounded on Thursday after seeing heavy losses in the previous session on worries about high inflation and the impact of aggressive policy tightening on growth.



Investors shrugged off the results of a survey showing that confidence among U.K. consumers has fallen into negative territory for the first time since June 2020.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 43 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,320 after tumbling 1.5 percent the previous day.



Banks HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group climbed 1-2 percent while miners Antofagasta and Anglo American rose about 1 percent each. Commodity trader Glencore jumped 3 percent.



Wizz Air Holdings rallied 3 percent. The low-cost airline said it has exercised an option with Airbus SE to buy 75 Airbus A321neo aircraft as per the agreement signed last November.



Avation surged percent. The commercial passenger aircraft leasing company said it will return to net profit in fiscal 2022, following a recovery in the performance of the company and the sector.



Oil giant Shell gained half a percent after announcing its CEO Ben van Beurden will step down at the end of the year.



e-commerce retailer THG plummeted 18 percent after widening its first-half loss.







