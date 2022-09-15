

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) announced a partnership with DoorDash to offer customers on-demand delivery of bargains, treasures and home essentials. The consumers can access products from Big Lots including home goods, seasonal décor, bedding, snacks and pantry staples, cleaning products, outdoor essentials, pet care supplies and more via the DoorDash app and website. From Sept. 15, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2022, consumers can get 50% off their order with a promo code.



DoorDash (DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries. Big Lots is also available on DashPass, DoorDash's membership program.







