

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Leon Topalian, has assumed the additional role of Chair of the Board of Directors and that Board member, Christopher Kearney, has been appointed Lead Director of the Board, both effective Thursday.



John Walker, a member of the Board since 2008 and most recently its Non-Executive Chairman, will continue to serve as a Board member.



Topalian has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor and a member of its Board of Directors since 2020. Prior to that time, he held various leadership positions at Nucor, including President and Chief Operating Officer in 2019, Executive Vice President from 2017 to 2019, and Vice President from 2013 to 2017.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NUCOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de