

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Baby Trend has recalled Cityscape Travel jogger strollers due to risk of fall and injury.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the parking brake on the strollers can fail, posing fall and injury hazards to children.



The recall involves Cityscape Travel System strollers. The strollers were sold as part of a travel system including a car seat. Baby Trend is printed on the stroller's frame. A label with Model TJ75B12A, 1-800-328-7363, CITYSCAPE JOGGER TRAVEL SYSTEM, Baby Trend, Inc. 13048 Valley Blvd, Fontana, CA 92335, and the manufacture date and lot information is located on the inside of the side stroller frame.



The recalled products were sold online at Amazon.com and Babytrend.com from January 2021 through May 2021 for about $175.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled strollers. Baby Trend and Amazon are contacting all purchasers directly with instructions for how to return the strollers at no cost in exchange for either a $175 e-voucher for use at Baby Trend's online store or a full refund.







