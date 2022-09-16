

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NCR Corp. (NCR) said that its board has approved a plan to separate the company into two independent, publicly traded companies - one focused on digital commerce, the other on ATMs. The separation is targeted for the end of 2023.



According to NCR, the digital commerce company will be a growth business positioned to leverage NCR's software-led model to continue transforming, connecting and running global retail, hospitality and digital banking.



The ATM company will be a cash-generative business positioned to focus on delivering ATM as a Service to a large, installed customer base across banks and retailers.







