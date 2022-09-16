

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) announced Friday that Beyfortus (nirsevimab) has been recommended for marketing authorisation in the European Union for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus or RSV lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants during their first RSV season.



Beyfortus, being developed jointly by AstraZeneca and Sanofi, has been recommended by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Authority.



If approved, Beyfortus would be the first and only single-dose passive immunisation for the broad infant population, including those born healthy, at term or preterm, or with specific health conditions.



The company noted that the recommendation is based on CHMP's positive opinion on results from the Beyfortus clinical trial programme that demonstrated protection against RSV disease during the RSV season with a single dose.



Beyfortus clinical development programme includes the MELODY Phase III, MEDLEY Phase II/III, and Phase IIb trials.



RSV is the most common cause of LRTIs and a leading cause of hospitalisation in all infants.



Beyfortus (nirsevimab) is an investigational long-acting antibody designed for all infants for protection against RSV disease from birth through their first RSV season with a single dose. AstraZeneca and Sanofi jointly develop the drug using AstraZeneca's YTE technology.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTRAZENECA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de