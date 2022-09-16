

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) reported worldwide deliveries to customers of 700,100 units for the month of August, compared to 621,100 units, prior year, an increase of 12.7%. Volkswagen Passenger Cars recorded deliveries of 412,200 units compared to 350,700 units, last year, an increase of 17.5%. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliveries were 25,900 units compared to 26,400 units, previous year, a decline of 1.8%.



For the period from January to August, total deliveries were 5,300,600 units compared to 6,325,300 units, a year ago, a decline of 16.2%.







