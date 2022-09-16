

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has announced $600 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine, the latest tranche of military support to strengthen the country's fight against the Russian invasion.



The aid, which marks the twenty-first drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since September 2021, includes additional arms, munitions, and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories.



Capabilities in this package include additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 36,000 105mm artillery rounds; 1,000 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds; Four counter-artillery radars; Four trucks and eight trailers to transport heavy equipment; Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems; Mine clearing equipment; Claymore anti-personnel munitions; Demolition munitions and equipment; Small arms and ammunition; Night vision devices, cold weather gear, and other field equipments.



So far, the United States has committed more than $15.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's invasion on February 24.



The United States is the major donor among more than 50 countries that are providing military assistance to support Ukraine's defense capabilities in the prolonged war.



Ukraine's forces are utilizing them so effectively as they continue their successful counter-offensive against the Russian onslaught, stunning the Russians in the eastern and southern borders.



President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed earlier this week that Ukraine has retaken more than 6,000 sq km of its territory from Russian control in September alone, thanks to the sophisticated weapons provided by its allies and consistent reinforcement as requested by the President.



'The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine's hand at the negotiating table when the time is right,' U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.







