The "5G NR Benchmark Study Vol 26: Three's Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For this benchmark study, the publisher collaborated with Accuver Americas and Spirent Communications to conduct an independent benchmark study of 5G 3CC, including Band n71 (FDD 15 MHz), Band n41 (100 MHz TDD) and Band n41 (40 MHz TDD).

Highlights of the Report include the following:

Acknowledgements

This study was conducted in collaboration Accuver Americas (XCAL-M and XCAP) and Spirent Communications (Umetrix Voice and Umetrix Data). The publisher is responsible for the data collection and all analysis and commentary provided in this report.

Publisher Methodology

Testing took place over a three-day period in early July. The publisher had access to a T-Mobile 17-site test cluster that is part of its commercial network. Using a Galaxy S22 with pre-release software that supported 3CC and SA the publisher did comparative drive testing with a Galaxy S21 smartphone that was limited to 2CC. The publisher also forced this phone to operate in NSA mode.

Four Areas of Focus

The publisher looked at 3CC peak performance in an "empty network", mapped SINR and RSRP to the distance to the serving cell(s) for both n71 and n41, documented the incremental benefits of using Band n71 FDD as the anchor carrier with Band n41 serving as the secondary cells, and evaluated the performance attributes of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 smartphones.

FDD-TDD Advantage

The publisher once again observed the benefits of using FDD as the anchor band to help extend and improve Band n41 coverage and performance. For the publisher, the challenge remains finding locations in the network (outside and not in-building) where the feature is necessary.

n71 Versus n41

By knowing the exact locations of the serving cell sites the publisher was able to show the relationships between Band n41 and Band n71 RSRP and the distance to the serving cell. The publisher shows that in a network designed for capacity (not simply coverage) the penalty for using mid-band frequencies for 5G is overstated (although real). Further, the publisher once again shows that low frequencies may be great for coverage but the mid-band frequencies actually deliver overall better network quality.

S21 Versus S22

For the publisher, this analysis proved to be the most interesting. Although the two phones performed largely the same over all network conditions, there were obvious differences in how they achieved their respective results. Further, one smartphone tended to perform much better with more favourable RF. We'll let you guess which one.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Key Observations

3.0 RF Related Performance Results and Analysis

3.1 3CC Empty Network with Ideal Conditions

3.2 Distance Analysis

3.3 3CC SA versus 2CC NSA

3.4 Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 Performance Attributes

4.0 Test Methodology

5.0 Final Thoughts

Companies Mentioned

Samsung

T-Mobile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gy5s9q

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005501/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900