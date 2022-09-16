

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is now facing a proposed class action lawsuit, that accuses the accusing Elon Musk's company of 'misleading the public' by falsely advertising its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features.



The complaint accused Tesla and Musk of having since 2016 deceptively advertised the technology as fully functioning or 'just around the corner' despite knowing that the technology did not work or was nonexistent, and made vehicles unsafe.



'Although these promises have proven false time and time again, Tesla and Musk have continued making them to generate media attention, to deceive consumers into believing it has unrivaled cutting-edge technology, and to establish itself as a leading player in the fast-growing electric vehicle market,' reads the lawsuit.



Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP, announced that it filed a class action lawsuit in the Northern District of California. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for people who since 2016 bought or leased Tesla vehicles with Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features.



Tesla vehicles rolls out with with an ADAS known as Autopilot. However, the vehicle owners can upgrade the system for versions with more features, for a cost. Tesla also sells Enhanced Autopilot and the so-called Full Self-Driving software. FSD is currently priced at $15,000.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TESLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de