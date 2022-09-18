Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 18.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Aktie ausgebrochen und Unterstützung erfolgreich getestet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DKYN ISIN: THA790010013 Ticker-Symbol: OU8 
Frankfurt
16.09.22
09:06 Uhr
2,920 Euro
-0,020
-0,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ASEAN 40
1-Jahres-Chart
SCB X PCL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCB X PCL 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.09.2022 | 14:22
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Concept Medical: MagicTouch SCB receives IDE approval for In-Stent Restenosis indication

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US FDA has granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) indicated for In-Stent Restenosis (ISR).

World's first IDE approved Sirolimus Coated Balloon in Coronary - MagicTouch SCB

US FDA's IDE approval allows the MagicTouch SCB to be used in a pivotal clinical study to support safety and effectiveness of this combination product. The data generated from this IDE clinical study will support a pre-market approval (PMA) application in the USA.

MagicTouch SCB is the world's first Sirolimus-coated Balloon with extensive commercial usage in Europe, major markets of Asia and the Mid-Eastern markets. More than 100 thousand patients have been treated with MagicTouch SCB in these markets.

About MagicTouch SCB:

MagicTouch SCB is a CE marked and commercially marketed Sirolimus coated balloon developed by Concept Medical, using proprietary Nanoluté Technology. MagicTouch SCB has been used in >50,000 patients in major global markets.

About Concept Medical Inc (CMI):

CMI is headquartered in Tampa, Florida and has operational offices in The Netherlands, Singapore and Brazil and manufacturing units in India. CMI specializes in developing drug-delivery systems and has unique and patented technology platforms that can be deployed to deliver any drug / pharmaceutical agent across the luminal surfaces of blood vessels.

www.conceptmedical.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1901255/MagicTouch.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1244676/Concept_Medical_Logo.jpg

Concept Medical Logo

SCB X-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.