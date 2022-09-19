

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).



In the Green



BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) is up over 309% at $17 Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (REUN) is up over 88% at $4.64 FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) is up over 62% at $6.52 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is up over 21% at $2.34 Senti Biosciences, Inc. (SNTI) is up over 21% at $1.95 Edgio, Inc. (EGIO) is up over 19% at $3.74 bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is up over 15% at $7.31 Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) is up over 10% at $9.20



In the Red



89bio, Inc. (ETNB) is down over 27% at $4.56 Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) is down over 14% at $2.63 Valneva SE (VALN) is down over 11% at $14.27 FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) is down over 7% at $29.86 Nano Labs Ltd (NA) is down over 7% at $5.17 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is down over 7% at $3.60 Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is down over 6% at $11.96 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) is down over 5% at $117.25 Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) is down over 5% at $4.29







