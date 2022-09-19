

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) said that it has taken a further step in preparation for a possible initial public offering of IONOS. The company will engage an international syndicate of banks, as part of the preparations for the planned IPO of IONOS Group.



With the engagement, United Internet will be able to execute the IPO of IONOS Group as planned for 2023.



The IPO of IONOS depends on various factors, such as market conditions and the review and approval by the responsible corporate bodies and authorities, the company said in a statement.







