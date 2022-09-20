

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unbound Group PLC (UBG.L) reported a first half operating loss pre exceptionals of 347 thousand pounds compared to profit of 1.32 million pounds, prior year. EBITDA pre exceptionals declined 48.7% to 1.62 million pounds.



Loss on ordinary activities before tax was 2.14 million pounds compared to a loss of 2.12 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share to ordinary equity holders of the parent was 0.08 pence for the period. Revenue increased to 27.63 million pounds from 25.03 million pounds, last year.



The Group anticipates full year operating profit pre-exceptional will be between breakeven and a loss of 1 million pounds.



