

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree Plc (STHR.L), a British staffing company, on Tuesday reported a rise in net fees for third quarter, reflecting strong performance across all key regions, and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM discipline.



For the third-quarter, the company posted net fees of 111.8 million pounds, higher than 91 million pounds of the previous year.



Contract net fees were at 86.6 million pounds, versus last year's 68.8 million pounds. Permanent net fees moved up to 25.2 million pounds as against 22.2 million pounds, reported for the same period a year ago.



Timo Lehne, Chief Executive, said: '.As a result of this strong performance, together with contractor order visibility, we are again trading ahead of market expectations for the 2022 full year.'







