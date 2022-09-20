

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo Plc. (RCDO.L), an environmental, engineering and strategic consulting company, announced Tuesday the appointment of Mark Clare as its Chairman, effective from the close of its Annual General Meeting on November 17.



Clare will join the Ricardo Board on November 1 as non-executive director and Deputy Chairman and a member of Nomination and Remuneration committees.



He succeeds Sir Terry Morgan, who gave notice of his intention to retire earlier this year and will formally resign at the AGM. He was in the role for the past 9 years.



Clare is currently non-executive chairman of Grainger plc, a UK-based residential property business. He is also senior independent director of Wickes Group plc and a non-executive director of Premier Marinas Holdings Limited.



From 2006-2015, he was the CEO of Barratt Developments plc, a FTSE 100 house builder.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RICARDO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de