

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) said it will initiate a phase 3 clinical program with once-daily islatravir for the treatment of people with HIV-1 infection. The new phase 3 studies will evaluate a once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir. The FDA has reviewed and agreed with the company's plan. The investigational new drug application for the once-daily oral DOR/ISL treatment program remains under a partial clinical hold.



Also, Merck has decided to discontinue the development of once-monthly oral islatravir for pre-exposure prophylaxis.







