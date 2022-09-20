

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Firework has signed a partnership agreement with Walmart Connect. Through the partnership, Walmart Connect plans to bring shoppable, short-form, social-media-style videos to its own digital properties while also making them available to advertisers.



Walmart Connect is a retail media platform that connects advertisers with Walmart customers regardless of where they are in the shopping journey. Firework is a leading video commerce solution built for brands and retailers. By combining Firework's live and short-form video experience - as well as its capacity for organic community growth outside of social networks - with Walmart Connect's closed loop systems offering holistic customer views, the partnership will create an end-to-end experiential and insight-rich environment from discovery to purchase.



Firework Chief Business Office Jason Holland said: 'We'll not only make shoppable and livestream video more deeply embedded in their omnichannel approach, we'll also provide a commerce media experience for their customers in-store and across the web.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALMART-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de